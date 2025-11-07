Sanford police searching for missing teen last seen near Seminole High School

The Brief Sanford police are searching for 15-year-old Elizabeth Marie MacArthur. She was last seen Friday morning near Seminole High School. MacArthur, who lives in the Twin Lakes Lane area, is considered endangered.



Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Elizabeth Marie MacArthur, who was last seen Friday morning near Seminole High School.

MacArthur, who lives in the Twin Lakes Lane area, is considered endangered because of mental health concerns, according to the Sanford Police Department.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and carrying an all-black sweater.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Elizabeth Marie MacArthur

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS