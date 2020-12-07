Sanford Police searching for driver who allegedly hit pedestrian

article

Police in Sanford said they are searching for a hit-and-run driver who hit a pedestrian and fled.

The Sanford Police Department said that the incident happened on the night of December 3rd, just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of French Avenue and 25th Street. A pedestrian was found with serious injuries and transported to the hospital.

They said that the pedestrian was attempting to cross French Avenue when a vehicle struck him and left the scene without rendering aid or providing any information.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark-in-color Mini Cooper that would likely have front-end damage and a missing side-mirror.

Those with more information on the crash are urged to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You can also visit www.crimeline.org to leave a tip. Crimeline tips will remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to $1,000.

