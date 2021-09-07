Sanford Police arrest two teens in connection to shootings

article

Two teenagers have been arrested in Sanford, accused of being connected to multiple shootings in neighborhoods over the weekend.

Officers responded on Sunday night to Terry Lane regarding a possible shooting. Shortly after, police responded to another reported shooting on Scott Drive. In both instances, a dark-colored SUV was seen leaving the scene.

While driving to the scene, an officer found a vehicle matching the vehicle description. It was reported to police as stolen earlier in the day. The officer tried to stop it, however, it fled. Police later found the vehicle after it had crashed in the area of 13th Street and Olive Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing four men running from the crash. Officers tracked down two of them, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. Police say one of them tried to throw a handgun as he was running, but that firearm was recovered.

More charges are expected, but the arrested teens are facing multiple charges, including Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Resisting an Officer Without Violence, and Trespass of a Structure.

Investigators are still working to identify and locate the two outstanding suspects.