Sanford man receives 5 concurrent life sentences in DUI crash that killed motorcyclist and good Samaritan

A Sanford man who killed a motorcyclist and a Good Samaritan during a drug-fueled crash in 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

5 life sentences

What we know:

Circuit Judge Michael Rudisill sentenced Michael Kraft, 40, to five concurrent life sentences for the deaths of Vincent Russo, 73, and Jenica Campbell, 39, on State Road 46 in March 2021. Kraft struck Russo with his vehicle, then turned around and fatally hit Campbell as she tried to help the injured motorcyclist, prosecutors said.

CREDIT: Brevard and Seminole Counties State Attorney's Office

A Seminole County jury convicted Kraft in March of two counts each of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. During trial, prosecutors Stewart Stone, Rich Coln and Sarah Mian presented evidence showing Kraft was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

Kraft admitted to causing the deaths but claimed he was legally insane. At the sentencing hearing, surviving family members of the victims described the lasting pain and trauma caused by the tragedy.

What they're saying:

"It was an appropriate, legal sentence that matches the horrific nature of the crime," Stone said.

