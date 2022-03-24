Crane goes toe-to-toe with alligator on Florida golf course

A new video from Orlando shows a Sandhill crane taking on an alligator at the Eagle Creek Golf Club.

The crane spreads its wings, seemingly keeping the gator off the cart path, while standing just inches away from the reptile.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen videos like these. In fact, it happens more often than you'd think.

A similar video surfaced in 2017 showing a face-off between a crane and an alligator at a Jenson Beach golf course.

"Sandhill cranes don’t get afraid very easily, but what a Sandhill crane has is a secret weapon against alligators," explained Savannah Boan, Crocodilian Enrichment Coordinator at Gatorland. "Alligators are naturally afraid of humans, so what do I look like if I do this? I look like a big ole human."

Boan said it's rare for alligators to target cranes.

"They are opportunistic predators, so they’ll grab one if they get close, but in a scenario like that, where there’s a small alligator like that and a huge looking Sandhill crane, the alligator’s always going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a monster, I got to get out of here."

While the cranes might not be bothered, Boan advised that it’s the beginning of alligator mating season, and you should be mindful.

"Alligators are more aggressive, especially those smaller female alligators are more aggressive, because they’re looking for males, they’re looking for nest sites."

