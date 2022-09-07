San Francisco police, FBI look for girl missing for 6 years

San Francisco police and the FBI are asking for help in finding a toddler who disappeared more than six years ago.

The family of Arianna Fitts reported her missing in April 2016.

She was 2 and a half years old at the time.

She was last seen in Oakland ​in January or February of that year.

Several days after the girl was reported missing, her mother, Nicole Fitts, was found dead and buried in a San Francisco park.

Investigators say Arianna was not with her mother when she was killed.

The renewed call for help, comes on Arriana's 9th birthday.

Investigators released a progressed photo showing what she might look like now.

