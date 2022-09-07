San Francisco police, FBI look for girl missing for 6 years
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police and the FBI are asking for help in finding a toddler who disappeared more than six years ago.
The family of Arianna Fitts reported her missing in April 2016.
She was 2 and a half years old at the time.
She was last seen in Oakland in January or February of that year.
Several days after the girl was reported missing, her mother, Nicole Fitts, was found dead and buried in a San Francisco park.
Investigators say Arianna was not with her mother when she was killed.
The renewed call for help, comes on Arriana's 9th birthday.
Investigators released a progressed photo showing what she might look like now.