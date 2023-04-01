Salmon sold at Florida Publix stores recalled: FDA

Salmon that was sold at Publix Supermarkets in Florida has been recalled due to the possibility of the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some of the products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Seven Seas International USA, LLC of St. Petersburg is voluntarily recalling 295 cases of Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon with production lot R4058.

The problem was discovered through routine regulatory testing conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Consumers who have purchased this product with this lot code are being advised not to consume it and return it to the store where it was originally purchased for a full refund.

The packages being recalled were sold prior to March 14. The salmon has a best-by date of April 14, 2023.

What is Listeria monocytogenes?

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in preschool-age children, older adults, or people who are immune compromised. Additionally, it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.