Rubio, Demings weigh in on potential Roe v. Wade reversal, as protesters rally for abortion rights

Abortion rallies were held across the country Saturday, including in Orlando. Candidates for U.S. Senate are weighing in on the potential Roe v. Wade reversal during stops in Central Florida.

Hundreds marched through the streets of Orlando for an abortion-rights rally following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade would be overturned. Abortion is top of mind for many voters on both sides of the issue, especially as primaries are just months away.

"To tell a woman what she has to do with her body, even though it’s going to severely affect her, it’s not right," said protester Michelle Sheplan. "It’s upsetting and makes me want to act out really. It makes me want to come out here and vote."

The possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned is something Republican Sen. Marco Rubio weighed in on during the opening of his new campaign office in Casselberry.

"My position on it is very clear. I believe an unborn human has a right to live. It’s a difficult issue but it’s an important thing that I believe in," said Sen. Rubio. "The other side won’t even tell you what restrictions they’ll support. So it will be one of the issues we’ll have a debate on."

Democratic Rep. Val Demings also held an event in Orlando and weighed-in on the issue too.

"For the Rubio campaign I know they’re searching for something, to draw the attention away from his extreme view, about the constitutional right that women have in this country," said Rep. Demings. "I support abortions up to the point of viability or when it threatens the health of the women."

Sen. Rubio is looking to get re-elected for a third term. Rep. Demings wants to take the seat he's held since 2011. Florida's closed primary is set for August 23, followed by Election Day on November 8.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is July 25. To register visit https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home