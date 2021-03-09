Royal Caribbean suspends sailings through May

Expand / Collapse search

Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas cruise ship is seen February 14, 2016 in the Port of Key West in Key West, Florida. (Photo credit: KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Royal Caribbean is once again extending the suspension of its sailings.

Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises are suspending cruises through May 31.

The Azamara branch of Royal Caribbean is suspending sailings through June 30.

