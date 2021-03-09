Royal Caribbean suspends sailings through May

article

Royal Caribbean is once again extending the suspension of its sailings.

Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises are suspending cruises through May 31.

The Azamara branch of Royal Caribbean is suspending sailings through June 30.

For more information, visit each cruise operator:

Azamara: www.azamara.com

Celebrity Cruises: www.celebritycruises.com

Advertisement

Royal Caribbean: www.royalcaribbean.com

Silversea: www.silversea.com