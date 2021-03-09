Royal Caribbean suspends sailings through May
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Royal Caribbean is once again extending the suspension of its sailings.
Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises are suspending cruises through May 31.
The Azamara branch of Royal Caribbean is suspending sailings through June 30.
For more information, visit each cruise operator:
