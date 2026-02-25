Man pepper-sprayed, dragged by car in Winter Springs Facebook Marketplace theft: Police

The Brief Three people are accused of stealing a Playstation 5 during a Facebook Marketplace meetup in Winer Springs. The robbery happened Feb. 17 when the people who met up with the seller decided not to pay and ran off with the PS5, according to police. Police tracked the car the suspects used to flee the scene and found the PS5 inside. The suspects were arrested.



Three people are accused pepper-spraying a man and stealing a PlayStation 5 during a Facebook Marketplace sale in Winter Springs, according to police.

What we know:

Christopher Stephan Lewis, Maud Chelle Jean Baptiste and Natalya Joi Hayles came to Winter Springs on Feb. 17 to meet up with the seller, according to a police report.

After meeting up with the seller, Lewis and Baptiste decided not to pay and ran off with the PS5, according to the police report. They got into a white Nissan that was waiting nearby, police said.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The seller chased after them and, as the car was speeding away, reached inside to retrieve his PlayStation, according to police. He was pepper-sprayed and dragged several hundred feet before he was pushed from the car, according to police.

The seller suffered minor injuries.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Police said officers tracked the car to Apopka and found a can of pepper spray and the stolen PS5 during a search. The three suspects were taken into custody.

Lewis and Baptiste were charged with robbery. The third suspect, Hayles, was charged with accessory after the fact for reportedly driving the getaway car.

Police released surveillance video that appears to show the robbery.

The department is urging people to conduct internet exchanges in the designated "Internet Purchase Exchange" area of the police department parking lot for safety.

"If the person you're dealing with is not comfortable meeting at a police station, you may want to reconsider doing business with them," police said in a release.