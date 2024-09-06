'Rosie’s Adventures' helping children battling cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and according to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, more than 290 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every week.

It's a reality that Nikki Ramirez, the founder of "Rosie’s Adventures," knows all too well.

Little Rosie, full of excitement and joy, battled cancer for over three years after being diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at just three years old. Despite years of treatment, Rosie’s fight ended on April 13, 2022.

Inspired by her daughter's resilience and generosity, Ramirez founded Rosie’s Adventures to bring joy to other children battling cancer.

"I shut down from the world, but once I was able to be around people again, I started Rosie’s Adventures to try to bring joy to other kids like I did for Rosie," she said.

One critical way to support children undergoing cancer treatment is by donating blood.

"In her final month, she was at Arnold Palmer [Hospital] every other day getting transfusions," Ramirez recalled. According to the Red Cross, about six blood products are needed every minute to help patients undergoing treatment.

"I've seen kids at the hospital need platelets, but there were no platelets, so they were sent home even though they were at the critical threshold," Ramirez added.

On Friday, "Rosie’s Adventures" is partnering with the Florida Highway Patrol to host a blood drive to save lives.

"You can tell when a child needs a blood transfusion — they won’t eat, they don’t feel good, and as soon as they get the blood, they bounce back. They get that oxygen they need, the energy, everything from it," Ramirez said.

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Ramirez encourages everyone to donate blood. One whole blood donation provides plasma, platelets, and both red and white blood cells. "We hope a lot of people come out, donate blood, save lives, and honor all of our kids in Central Florida who are battling cancer," she said.

The blood drive will be held at the Florida Highway Patrol Troop D's station in Orlando from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you can't attend, you can still make an appointment to donate at a OneBlood location near you.