15-year-old girl missing from Osceola County for nearly a month

A 15-year-old girl has been missing in Osceola County for nearly a month, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Rosie Cristo was last seen around Sept. 23 in the area of Pleasant Hill Road, according to OCSO's Facebook page. Deputies have not released additional details on Cristo's whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Rosie Cristo's disappearance is asked to contact the sheriff's office immediately at 407-348-2222.