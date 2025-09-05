Rosen Hotels CEO proposes lodging surcharge to fund Central Florida transportation

The Brief Frank Santos, CEO of Rosen Hotels, proposes a new lodging surcharge to improve transportation in Central Florida. The surcharge aims to generate significant revenue for local transport systems like Lynx, SunRail, and Brightline. Orange County officials are considering the idea, but state legislature approval is required.



A new surcharge is being proposed in Orange County aimed at raising funds to improve local transportation systems.

What we know:

Frank Santos, CEO of Rosen Hotels, suggests implementing a lodging surcharge of up to four percent to address transportation issues in Central Florida.

This surcharge could generate substantial revenue to improve local transport systems, including Lynx, SunRail, and Brightline.

The backstory:

Frank Santos took over as CEO of Rosen Hotels after the passing of Harris Rosen, a prominent figure in Florida's hospitality industry. Santos believes that enhancing transportation infrastructure is crucial for the region's growth and has conducted research with local economists to support his proposal.

What they're saying:

Santos believes improving transportation in Central Florida could significantly benefit both residents and visitors, making travel more efficient and potentially boosting the local economy.

"We must improve Lynx. Right. Some of my associates take an hour or an hour and a half to get to their workplace and traveling on Lynx," Frank Santos, Rosen Hotels CEO.

The proposed surcharge could provide the necessary funds to enhance public transport systems.

"When somebody is visiting us, they're using our resources or using our infrastructure. I don't think it's bad for them to contribute to that to help the people locally," said Mayra Uribe, Orange County Commissioner.

By the numbers:

Visitors currently pay a six-percent Tourist Development Tax on lodging in Orlando. Santos estimates that even a three-cent surcharge on every dollar spent could generate around $180 million in revenue.

What's next:

Orange County officials are exploring the feasibility of the surcharge, but any new hotel surcharges would require approval from the state legislature. The proposal's impact on tourism and local infrastructure will be key considerations moving forward.

