Rolling Loud fans throw water bottles at Kid Cudi during music festival performance

Kid Cudi made a statement during his Rolling Loud Miami performance .

On Friday night, Cudi walked off the stage during his headlining performance when fans continued to bombard the artist with water bottles and other objects on stage. Rolling Stone reported that Cudi was hit in the face with at least one water bottle.

In a video circulating on social media, Cudi is seen pleading with the fans and said, "I get hit with one more f--king thing, I will leave right now."

Cudi continued to tell the fans if something else was thrown he would walk off and a fan threw another object on the stage. He dropped his mic and walked off the stage.

Cudi’s performance comes as he took over Kanye West’s spot in the festival lineup after he dropped out last week. As Cudi walked off the stage, fans began to chant West’s name.

Although West did not perform during his headline slot, he made a guest appearance with Lil Durk where he performed a song from his "Life of Pablo" album.

When West pulled out of the festival, Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler issued a statement.

"We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022," it began.

"We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store."

Hours before Cudi took the stage in Miami, he sent out a tweet excited about the night ahead.

"Whos ready for face meltiing madness?" the star wrote.

