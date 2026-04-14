Florida teen basketball star follows legacy of greatness set by NBA alums

The Brief Montverde Academy basketball star, Dhani Miller, strives for greatness, following the example of several alums who now play in the NBA. As the team's leading scorer during the 2025-26 season, Miller averaged 16.5 points per game and led the Eagles to a second-place national ranking. Miller is now prepared to transition to the next level, having committed to play college basketball at Kent State University.



For over a decade, Montverde Academy has served as the ultimate launchpad for NBA superstars, with a lineage that includes icons like Ben Simmons, D’Angelo Russell, and most recently, Cooper Flagg.

For current senior Dhani Miller – who's attended Montverde Academy for the past 14 years and will play basketball for Kent State University – it's the legacy of the former players hanging on banners in the gym and his family that keeps him pressing on.

A legacy 14 years in the making

Dhani Miller is far more than just a standout athlete. When his coach was asked what Dhani meant to him, he responded saying, "You want me to shed some tears today?"

Montverde Academy Senior, Dhani Miller speaks with FOX 35 about his basketball career.

Miller grew up on campus on Montverde Academy's campus while his father, Rae – now a scout for the Orlando Magic – worked at the school for over a decade.

This deep-rooted history made him the perfect bridge for Head Coach Steve Turner, who took the helm of the legendary program for the 2025-26 season.

"He understands the landscape of all that Montverde is," Turner told FOX 35. "He’s teaching me things because of the things he knows about the school. He came and sat down with me and told me he wanted to be our leader."

Banner of former basketball players hang in the gym at Montverde Academy.

Leading by example

Miller didn't just lead in the locker room; he dominated on the hardwood. During the 2025-26 school year, he was the team's leading scorer, averaging 16.5 points per game. Under Dhani's leadership, the Eagles advanced to the Chipotle National Title Game and finished second in the end-of-the year national rankings.

"To be able to have him be our leader this year was pretty special," Turner noted, reflecting on the team's successful run.

Finding his ‘why’

The season was also defined by personal resilience. After Dhani's 90-year-old grandfather died the day after Thanksgiving, Coach Turner encouraged Dhani to let his grandfather's memory serve as his "why" every time he stepped onto the court.

Dhani found immense inspiration in his grandfather’s strength.

"Half of his body was paralyzed, but he was still able to get up and walk," Dhani recalled. "Pushing through all the pain he was going through for at least 30 more years just to be around me for 18 years of my life was very impressive."

Playing college basketball

As his time at Montverde draws to a close, Miller is preparing for the next chapter of his career at Kent State University. He chose the program for its winning culture and the opportunity to make an immediate impact.

"It’s just a really good fit for me where I’m going to be able to come in and do what I do, and hopefully bring a lot of winning to the program," Miller said.

While his high school jersey may soon be a part of Montverde history, the basketball world is just beginning to learn the name Dhani Miller.