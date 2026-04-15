Crystal Ballroom Daytona Beach abruptly closes; evicted over $240K in unpaid rent, records show

The Brief Those getting married are scrambling to find new venues after Crystal Ballroom abruptly closed its wedding venue in Daytona Beach. Crystal Ballroom announced the closure of its beach side venue in an email to its clients, which was shared with FOX 35. That email also noted that refunds would not be available. Court records show that the owners of the venue were evicted in March and owed the property manager $243,000 in rent.



From "I do" to I don't.

Crystal Ballroom abruptly closed its wedding venue in Daytona Beach, leaving plenty of couples scrambling for answers, refunds, and to find a new wedding venue, FOX 35 has learned.

Wedding date set

Lakair Taylor said her daughter fell in love with Crystal Ballroom's Daytona Beach wedding venue, overlooking the beach and the ocean.

The wedding date was set and paid for: June 2026.

Taylor told FOX 35 that she put down a $1,000 deposit last year and made a final payment of nearly $9,000 in March 2026.

Then, she received an email from the venue claiming that it was closed. That email was shared with FOX 35.

"Hello, It is with a truly heavy heart that I write to you today. After exhausting every possible option, we have been faced with the incredibly difficult decision to permanently close our beautiful Daytona Beach location. This is deeply painful for the entire team, and I understand it is just as devastating and unexpected for you," reads the email, in part.

"Until the very last moment, we fought to find a solution."

The venue said in the email that couples could move their wedding to one of Crystal Ballroom's other locations in Altamonte Springs, Lake Mary, or Fort Lauderdale. Refunds, however, would not be an option.

Taylor said that is not OK with her.

"That statement of a refund is not an option, it is not an option for me," she said, adding that she isn't moving to another one of their venues either.

"That is not going to happen," Taylor said. "So we are stuck trying to find a venue."

Court records: Crystal Ballroom had $243,000 in unpaid rent

According to Volusia County court records, the property owners of Ocean Walk Shoppes filed an eviction complaint against Crystal Ballroom in February, alleging that the owners owed them $243,000 in unpaid rent dating back to September 2025.

The landlord said Crystal Ballroom made "sporadic" payments prior to September 2025, but since then, had not been able to pay the full monthly payments as required in the lease.

According to those records, the lease was originally signed on Jan. 1, 2024.

In March 2026, Crystal Ballroom was evicted and locked out of the space, records show.

FOX 35 attempted to reach Crystal Ballroom for comment. No public statements were posted on the Daytona Beach venue's website or social media accounts.

Prior complaint

In December 2025, FOX 35 told the story of Tye and William. Both were planning to celebrate their wedding at Crystal Ballroom's venue in Lake Mary.

Tragically, William unexpectedly died of cardiac arrest months before the wedding.

The couple had put down a $7,500 deposit for the venue. When Tye asked if it would be possible for that to be refunded under the circumstances, Crystal Ballroom declined, holding firm to the contact that deposits were not refundable.

"As outlined in our Client Services Agreement, the initial reservation payment is expressly designated as a non-refundable administrative fee, earned at the time of booking," the venue said in a statement to FOX 35 News.

"This fee compensates for services rendered well in advance of the event date, including but not limited to date reservation, staffing allocations, design planning, administrative work, and the loss of opportunity to book the date for another client. All payments made under the agreement are also contractually designated as non-refundable in the event of cancellation, regardless of cause."

The venue recommended couples purchase event insurance ahead of their big day.