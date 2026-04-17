FSU shooting: University marks 1 year since 2 dead, 6 hurt in attack

The Brief Students and faculty at Florida State University gathered at Legacy Walk on April 17 to honor the victims of a mass shooting that occurred on campus exactly one year ago. The solemn memorial included a university-wide moment of silence, the ringing of bells, and the lighting of the Unconquered Statue to symbolize the community's resilience. In the wake of the tragedy, which claimed two lives and injured six others, the university has seen a more than 20% spike in counseling requests, prompting officials to highlight available 24/7 support resources for students and staff.



It was a somber morning as students and faculty of Florida State University paid their respects to victims of a mass shooting on campus one year ago.

Gathered at Legacy Walk, students placed long-stemmed red roses at the nine-foot-tall aluminum FSU letters, remembering the two lives lost, six injured and dozens traumatized that day.

At noon, April 17, the university took a moment of silence, followed by a ringing of bells across campus. Additionally, the Unconquered Statue was lit throughout the day as a symbol of remembrance and resilience.

What we know:

Dozens gathered at Florida State University on April 17 to remember the lives lost and those affected by the mass shooting on campus exactly one year prior.

Students of Florida State University honor the fallen who died in a mass shooting on April 17, 2026.

University President Richard McCullough told FOX 35 the lit Unconquered Statue shows the strength and resilience despite the tragedy they experienced.

"To show that we continue to go in a strong manner and to be resilient in our pathway forward, it's a day that we will always remember and reflect on," McCullough said.

Counseling requests increase

FOX 35's Amanda Ruiz reported that counseling requests spiked more than 20% since the shooting.

Counseling is available for students and staff Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the Askew Student Life Center and 24/7 line through the Victim Advocate Program.

FSU shooting victims, suspect: What happened?

The backstory:

Two people were killed and six were hurt in a shooting that took place at Florida State University on April 17, 2025.

Of the eight total victims, Robert Morales, an FSU dining coordinator and restaurant owner.

"Robert was passionate about many things: his family, Florida State University, the Miami Dolphins, and great food," FSU Senior Vice President Kyle Clark said in April 2025.

Read more: FSU shooting victim played dead as gunman reloaded

Investigators learned that the shooter, Phoenix Ikner, 20 – a student at FSU and the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy – was armed with a handgun, a former deputy's service weapon, and also had a shotgun with him. Chief Revel said that the suspect's shooter is believed to have acted alone in the FSU shooting.

Ikner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was ordered to have no contact with nine people.

Ikner is currently behind bars and could face the death penalty, Ruiz reported. It's not known what his motive for the shooting was.

Students, leaders reflect on the shooting 1 year later

What they're saying:

In a Facebook statement, Florida Sen. Rick Scott issued a statement, saying in part, "We remember the lives impacted by that day and the strength shown afterwards. Thank you to the brave officers for their quick response on campus, and to the healthcare workers at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital who saved countless lives in the wake of terror. We will never forget your heroism, just like we will never forget the victims of this tragedy."

FSU Student Body President, Carson Dale, told FOX 35 the school has made students feel safe and comfortable to return to campus.

"I think a lot of us also feel very proud of how our community came together afterward, and I think that played a huge part in getting back to that sense of normalcy," Dale said.

Students of Florida State University honor the fallen who died in a mass shooting on April 17, 2026.

FOX 35 caught up with FSU student Ryan Cedergren who was sheltering in place in the student union with another student at the time of the shooting. He described the events that day.

Cedergren said he couldn't hear gunshots, but everyone next door started running. He was told about an active shooter and told to lock the doors. Cedergren hit behind the bowling alley, waiting for it all to be over.

People were praying and getting in touch with family, he said.

Read more: Florida attorney general probes OpenAI over alleged risks to minors

Students of Florida State University honor the fallen who died in a mass shooting on April 17, 2026.

Timeline:

The Tallahassee Police Department said the shooting was over in less than five minutes.

Here's a look at the official timeline released by the police:

11 a.m. – Suspect, Phoenix Ikner, arrives at an FSU parking garage. He stays there for about an hour, moving in and out of his vehicle.

11:51 a.m. – Ikner leaves the parking garage.

11:56 a.m. & 11:57 a.m. – First shot is fired. Ikner walks in and out of buildings and green spaces, firing a handgun.

11:58 a.m. – Multiple 911 calls report a man shooting on campus.

Noon – Ikner is shot by law enforcement and taken into custody.

FSU issued its first emergency alert about a reported active shooter near the Student Union at 12:02 p.m., according to the timestamp on X.

Around 3 p.m., police said the campus had been secured and officers were continuing to clear each room.

At 4:30 p.m., officials held a press conference and confirmed the initial details about the shooting, including causalities, injuries and the suspect's identity.

AG Uthmeier launches lawsuit against AI companies

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the probe, saying his office is examining whether OpenAI’s products, including ChatGPT, have contributed to harm involving minors or criminal activity.

The investigation comes as at least one victim’s family from the mass shooting prepares to sue the company – alleging that Ikner used ChatGPT to research details such as the busiest times at the student union. Uthmeier said subpoenas related to the probe are forthcoming, while OpenAI says it is cooperating with law enforcement.