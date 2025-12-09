Roger Chapin wins competitive Orlando Dist. 3 runoff election, defeating Mira Tanna
ORLANDO, Fla. - Roger Chapin won the runoff election for Orlando City Council District 3 on Tuesday night, defeating Mira Tanna in a tight race.
Chapin received 3,884 votes to Tanna’s 3,684, according to unofficial results.
Local perspective:
Tanna, who was significantly outspent, conceded the race and noted the strength of her grassroots campaign.
In her statement, Tanna congratulated Chapin and thanked her supporters, saying she was proud of the campaign’s focus on equity, sustainability and walkability. She said she will continue pursuing those priorities in her role at City Hall.
Chapin is set to be sworn in at the start of next year, alongside Tom Keen in District 1. Interim officeholder Shan Rose also secured a full term in District 5 in November.
District 3 includes neighborhoods such as College Park, Audubon Park and Baldwin Park.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Supervisor of Elections and statements from the campaigns of Mira Tanna and Roger Chapin.