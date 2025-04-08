Rockledge helicopter crash: Witness describes watching aircraft fall from sky

The Brief A helicopter crash in Brevard County left three people injured but all survived. The pilot’s quick thinking in landing on a baseball field avoided nearby homes. The NTSB is investigating the cause, but it may take weeks for answers.



Officials are looking for answers after a helicopter crashed at a park in Brevard County. Three people were on board. At least two were taken to the hospital. Thankfully, everyone survived.

What we know:

A helicopter crashed at a park in Brevard County, landing in a baseball field surrounded by homes. Three people were on board, and at least two were taken to the hospital. Fortunately, everyone survived the crash.

Officials from multiple agencies, including Rockledge Police, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (D.E.P.), the NTSB, and the FAA, are investigating the incident. The chopper was removed from the park on Monday, and authorities used a saw to cut it into pieces for removal.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the crash remains unknown, as the NTSB and FAA continue their investigation. It's also unclear where the helicopter was headed before the crash, as it took off from Merritt Island Airport. Additionally, the condition of the third person on board is still unclear, as they were listed as having an unknown status in the preliminary report.

The backstory:

Eyewitness Joe Moniz saw the helicopter spiraling and initially feared it would crash onto nearby houses. Thankfully, the pilot managed to land in an open field instead, avoiding residential areas. Aviation expert Kodey Bogart praised the pilot's skill in controlling the failing helicopter and managing to avoid a much worse disaster. The helicopter involved was a Hiller model, which is no longer manufactured, and Bogart speculates that engine issues could be a possible cause of the crash.

Local perspective:

The crash has raised concerns about aviation safety, particularly in densely populated areas. While the outcome was fortunate, it highlights the challenges of operating helicopters in close proximity to residential zones. Local residents and experts alike have praised the pilot’s quick thinking and composure during the emergency, as well as their ability to minimize harm despite a critical situation.

What they're saying:

"I said Oh My God, those people are going to die," said Joe Moniz who saw the helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

He lives near the park and couldn’t believe his eyes. He knew something was wrong when he heard the chopper above his head. The eyewitness says something didn’t sound right.

"I saw the helicopter spinning around and around," he said. "The only thing I thought was people are going to die, the helicopter’s going to fall on top on someone’s house."

Thankfully, that didn’t happen, and the chopper missed homes and businesses. The pilot crash landed in an empty field, and that takes talent.

"Controlling a failing aircraft, especially a helicopter, is a complex task," said Kodey Bogart who’s an aviation expert at Florida Tech. She’s an adjunct professor and current Ph.D. student at the university in Florida Tech’s Doctor of Aviation program who also runs her own aviation safety business, KB Solutions LLC.

"Avoiding the homes and the businesses in that heavily populated area is a critical achievement to this pilot, to their composure and situational awareness," said Bogart.

The NTSB still hasn’t released details on what caused the crash, but this expert says the specific Hiller helicopter isn’t manufactured anymore.

"In this particular aircraft, it is a piston engine, so there could be challenges with the connecting rods, the piston themselves or the valves that could lead to some type of engine failure," she added.

What's next:

The NTSB says three people were injured in the crash. Two were listed as serious in the preliminary crash report. One was listed as unknown by the NTSB. It could take weeks for officials to wrap the final investigation and more answers on the cause come out.

