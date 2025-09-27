Road rage shooting in Osceola prompts investigation, officials say

article

Officials in Osceola County are investigating following a shooting on Florida's Turnpike on Saturday morning, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said it happened around 9:45 a.m. in the area of mile marker 244, where a victim told officials another motorist fired into his vehicle following a road rage incident.

Officials said two car windows were shattered in the shooting.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials have not yet clarified if there were any suspects arrested after the shooting.