Ring camera catches man exposing self outside Winter Park home, deputies say

Orange County deputies are looking for a man seen on a Ring camera committing indecent exposure, urinating, and more outside a woman's front door.

They say this happened in Winter Park.

Neighbors say they are concerned.

"We have older women that live in the Calvary Towers down the street and they do their shopping and they walk home and sometimes it's getting kinda dark. How do we know that he's not gonna be out there?"

The woman has been posting about this on social media in hopes of spreading the word.

