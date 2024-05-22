Rick Scott enters race for Senate GOP leadership

Stream FOX 35 News

U.S. Senator Rick Scott of Florida announced on Wednesday that he will seek the position of Senate Republican leader.

Sen. Scott's announcement follows word that Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will step down from that position in November. McConnell, who turned 82 this year, is the longest-serving Senate leader in history and has maintained his leadership role in the Republican Party for almost two decades.

In November 2022, McConnell beat back a challenge led by Sen. Scott following a disappointing performance in the midterm elections that kept Senate control in the hands of the Democrats.

Scott's challenge was the first-ever attempt to oust McConnell after many years, which ended in a vote of 37-10, with one other senator voting "present."

Scott's 2022 challenge to McConnell was urged by Former President Donald Trump to confront McConnell. He enters the 2024 race against Sens. John Thune of South Dakota and John Cornyn of Texas.

Some information taken from the Associated Press.