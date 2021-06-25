Reward increased to $200K for arrest of man accused of shooting Daytona Beach police officer

article

The reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer has greatly increased.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Friday announced that an anonymous donor has contributed another $100,000 to the reward for information leading to the arrest of 29-yeat-old Othal Wallace in the shooting of 26-year-old Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor.

The reward now stands at $200,000 total. Anyone with information about Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DBPD tip line at 386-671-5555, or 911 in an emergency.

Raynor remains in critical condition two days after being shot while responding to a suspicious incident at a location on Kingston Ave, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. Wallace is still on the run.

People packed into the lobby at Halifax Health for a prayer vigil for the young Daytona Beach police officer on Thursday.

Daytona Beach Chief Jakari Young said Rayno has been with his department since 2019.

The Port Orange Police Department said Office Raynor was an officer there, from 2016-2019.

A spokesperson tells FOX 35 News he won an award in 2018 for helping rescue a woman trying to jump off a bridge. The agency described him as an exemplary officer with a " jovial spirit and genuine concern for his brothers and sisters and the communities he serves."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Officer Raynor. If you would like to donate, click here.

