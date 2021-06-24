Community rallies around Daytona Beach officer shot in the line of duty

People packed into the lobby at Halifax Health for a prayer vigil for the young Daytona Beach police officer shot in the line of duty Wednesday night.

Daytona Beach Chief Jakari Young identified the injured officer as 26-year-old Jason Raynor. He said he has been with his department since 2019.

The Port Orange Police Department said Office Raynor was an officer there, from 2016-2019.

RELATED: Daytona Beach Police identifies officer injured in shooting as manhunt continues for suspect

A spokesperson tells FOX 35 News he won an award in 2018 for helping rescue a woman trying to jump off a bridge. The agency described him as an exemplary officer with a " jovial spirit and genuine concern for his brothers and sisters and the communities he serves."





During the last update, Chief Young said his condition remained unchanged. He was last listed in critical condition and had undergone surgery.

Former Daytona Beach police chiefs Craig Capri and Mike Chitwood attended Thursday’s prayer vigil, along with several law enforcement officers -- current and retired.

RELATED: Suspect in shooting of Daytona Beach police officer has criminal past

"It hurts to see somebody get shot like that. Doesn’t make sense," said Arthur Runnionis, a retired officer who attended the service.

The suspect, identified as Othal Wallace, 29, is still on the run and could have made his way to Georgia, according to law enforcement.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida headlines.