Revolutionary robot surgery device makes waves at HCA's Oviedo Medical Center

Oviedo Medical Center is getting a new robot surgery device to help women.

It’s FDA-approved to go through women’s already-existing bodily cavities, rather than through an incision.

Momentis, an Israeli company, created the new device. Chad Zaring is the company’s Chief Commercial Officer.

"This is a totally new concept in surgical robotics," said Zaring.

It isn’t quite a robot surgeon. Rather, it’s a robotic tool surgeons can use for procedures on the fallopian tubes or the ovaries, and common surgeries like laparoscopies. That latter procedure is challenging and complex. The new robotic arm is meant to make its user more accurate and intuitive with their movements.

The device mimics a human hand, wrist, and arm – but is extremely small. It can reach places a surgeon’s hand can’t.As a result, it can go through a woman’s already-existing body cavities rather than doctors having to cut through the abdomen.

Doctors in Oviedo are in the process of training on the device now, and you’ll see it implemented in the near future.

New medical device makes waves at HCA's Oviedo Medical Center (Credit: Momentis/HCA)

HCA’s Oviedo Medical Center is one of the first to sign on. Dr. Chris Bryat, the Director of Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgeries for HCA in Oviedo Medical Center, says this will lead to less pain, fewer complications, and fewer infections.

"Sometimes with the disease processes of that affect the health and wellbeing a woman, they have to go down the difficult choice of undergoing surgery to improve their health and wellbeing," said Dr. Bryant. "In this particular case, we would be able to offer that approach in a natural opening with almost incision-less surgery."

Zaring believes that as more doctors learn to use the product and more people accept robotics, they’ll be able to develop new procedures and applications for the robots as well.

"The concept of controlling instruments remotely from a console sitting here, away from the bedside, is not new," Zaring explained. "But our design, our approach, our structure, our instruments, are much, much different."