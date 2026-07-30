'Rest easy, sweet girl': Osceola County Sheriff's Office mourns death of K-9 Athena

The Brief K-9 Athena, a bloodhound who joined the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in 2021, has died. Athena helped locate missing children, vulnerable adults and others during numerous searches. The agency honored her service and legacy, calling her a devoted partner who will never be forgotten.



The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of K-9 Athena, a bloodhound credited with helping locate missing children, vulnerable adults and others in need during her years of service.

Athena joined the agency in 2021 and served as a tracking K-9, assisting in searches through difficult terrain and challenging conditions.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office said her work brought numerous missing people home safely and provided hope to families during critical searches.

Athena was partnered with Deputy Luis Morales-Torres, who described her as "a phenomenal partner."

"Athena was a phenomenal partner. She helped us find the lost and the hurt. She is gone too soon, but has served the citizens of this county faithfully. Rest easy, Athena… We have it from here," Morales-Torres said.

The sheriff's office said Athena's death leaves a significant loss for the K-9 Unit and the agency, noting that she served with "courage, heart, and a devotion that is rare."

In a statement, Sheriff Christopher A. Blackmon and members of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office extended their condolences to Morales-Torres, the K-9 Unit and everyone who worked alongside Athena.

‘You have completed your watch. You will never be forgotten. Rest easy, sweet girl,’ — Osceola County Sheriff's Office

The agency said Athena's legacy will live on through the lives she helped save, the families she reunited and the deputies who served with her.

"You have completed your watch. You will never be forgotten. Rest easy, sweet girl," the sheriff's office said.