Respiratory mask sells out as people prepare for corona virus

As the threat of the coronavirus looms, many are searching for the best way to protect themselves. One of the early recommendations was to wear a medical-grade surgical mask.

The N-95 became the mask of choice because it blocks 95 percent of particulates in the air. But, getting your hands on one of those masks is getting harder and harder by the day. Many medical supply stores are reporting they are sold out of the masks and so are their suppliers. One store said they would not be getting the masks back in stock before May.

Some "sleuthier" shoppers discovered the masks are also sold in hardware stores. At Ace Hardware in Orlando, store management tells FOX 35 News, "the phones are ringing off the hook!"

Jessica Dahl, the store's assistant managers says her store is sold out of the masks and when she went to order more, she was told the warehouse was also out. 3M, the primary manufacturer of the masks, says they are ramping up production to try to meet the surge in demand.