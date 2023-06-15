DeLand residents still waiting for answers after massive, giant hole opens behind their homes

People in a DeLand community are still waiting for answers after a giant hole opened up behind their homes.

FOX 35 News first reported on the issue in early May.

After that story aired, a safety fence was installed, but people who live next to it say nothing has happened since then.

With heavy rain passing over the area, water can be seen flowing though a large pipe now exposed by the giant washout.

"We’re just living on borrowed time right now, and they knew about this for years, and it’s getting closer to my house," said Dave Ruge.

Ruge worries they're losing inches of land every time it rains heavily.

He thinks, if another large section of pipe goes down, another ten feet of land could wash away.

In May, after FOX 35 reported on the problem, residents received an email saying bids have been sent out to contractors.

The management company for the HOA told FOX 35 that an engineer has been brought in to oversee the project.

The company also said it hoped to have a contractor selected in a couple of weeks.

That was about six weeks ago.

Since then, Ruge says he hasn't heard anything.

"I haven’t heard anything about any timeline of the contractors and engineers, who’s looking at it, predicted cost or anything yet," Ruge said.

FOX 35 reached out to the HOA and the management company for the Saddlebrook community again on Thursday for an update but did not immediately hear back.