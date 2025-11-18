Residents report alleged human waste in Merritt Island canal

The Brief Residents who live along Sykes Creek on Merritt Island are concerned about water quality and a potential sewage spill. Homeowners on Jacala Drive called officials multiple times noting cloudy, murky and stinky water behind their homes since last week. The county says they have no indication it’s a sewage spill, but FWC will test the water on Wednesday.



Residents who live on Jacala Drive on Merritt Island reached out to FOX 35 News for help after they felt their concerns were falling on deaf ears.

They started noticing a change in the canal last week.

What we know:

They say the water is normally clear. However, they started noticing a strange odor, cloudiness and even shared photos with FOX 35 of what they say is human waste floating in the canal.

Homeowners are not spending time outside anymore because the smell is too overwhelming. They say it’s worse in the morning and dissipates throughout the day, depending on the tide and wind.

The county has gone out to the area and says they are investigating and also getting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) involved to test the water.

What they're saying:

Homeowners think there could be an old sewer line that burst and is causing the spill. They say crews should be digging to look for a leak or putting up drones to identify the source of the problem.

"I see no activity other than lip service right now," said Jeff Quinette, who also says his home is starting to smell because of how long the issue has been going on for.

It’s starting to affect people’s quality of life because the smell is so bad.

"It’s really uncomfortable being out here to breathe it. It’s really potent," said homeowner Bart Gilmore.

A spokesperson confirmed the county was aware of concerns from residents and sent this information on what’s being done:

"Esther, there is no evidence of this smell coming from the sewer. Utility crews have been assessing on site and through our telemetry to show no evidence of leaks or breaks in our lines. We have no sewers that cross this canal. We will continue to assess our collection system. In the meantime, crews were out yesterday. No turbulent water showing signs of any discharge. We inspected up and down the canal for any type of leak and found nothing. While crews were on site, one resident said it was a bunch of manatees that pushed up the canal and stirred up the bottom, causing the discoloration and smell. We don’t know how truthful that is. There is a dissipating nanoplankton bloom in Sykes Creek from 520 down to Newfound Harbor, so it may not be specific enough to Jacala."

What's next:

The county says the FWC will go out and test water in the area on Wednesday. FOX 35 will follow up on those results.