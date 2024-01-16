Residents react to 4-car fire in Orlando neighborhood: 'That was crazy!'

"I’ve never seen multiple cars like that; that was crazy," said Melanie Garces.

She lives across the street from where four cars caught on fire on Tuesday morning. The vehicles mysteriously caught on fire around 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Casasia Drive, Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed to FOX 35.

Charred remains of the vehicles sit in the driveway, with broken glass and melted metal surrounding the area.

"We hear a loud boom! It’s kind of crazy to hear in the middle of the night like that," said Noah Packard. He also lives across the street with his girlfriend, Garces.

Packard spoke exclusively with FOX 35’s Kelsie Cairns. He said he and his girlfriend were lying in bed when they heard the noise, walked outside to investigate, and then grabbed their fire extinguisher.

MORE HEADLINES:

Packard said, "I ran out with the fire extinguisher because I was trying to get to the front door but not get blazed on!"

He said he banged on his neighbor’s door, but there was no answer.

Garces said, "I was screaming at him because I saw him running away from the house."

She said as he was banging on their door, she saw another car burst into flames. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the home didn’t sustain any damage.

"I am thankful that I stayed up a little bit later last night because I firmly believe if we had not gotten up and had a quick response, it could have been a different outcome," Packard added.