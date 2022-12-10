Residents of homes damaged by Hurricane Nicole worried about strong storm

It's been exactly one month since Hurricane Nicole destroyed homes in Volusia County and the storm in the Northern Atlantic this weekend is worrying homeowners along the coast.

A strong storm in the Northern Atlantic is creating larger waves along the Florida coast this weekend, which is not an ideal situation for Volusia County beaches that are already in a fragile state.

FOX 35 saw crews put up tiger dams as temporary sea walls, along the coast to try to protect homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea this weekend.

"I was extremely grateful that they were here at 6 am, and they’re still here now," said Resident Henry Sal. "There are houses that are hanging on by inches, and we need these guys to finish the work to protect everyone."



Residents say crews were working around the clock Friday to set up the tiger dams, but one of them was destroyed overnight into Saturday due to the high tide. FOX 35 Orlando saw crews working to fix them Saturday afternoon.

"I think these guys are doing a courageous job working after dark to try to save these homes," said resident Douglas Hurd.

One of the tiger dams was not damaged overnight, which some residents say is promising news.

"The way the one held up north of here slows the speed of the surf crashing in," said Hurd. "Then it doesn’t smack into the compromised dunes as badly."