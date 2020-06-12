Report: UF rescinds admissions offer to prospective student over social media post

article

The University of Florida has rescinded an admissions offer to a prospective student who posted a racial comment on social media.

Florida's flagship university tweeted earlier this week that the prospective student "will not be joining the University of Florida community this fall."

The Gainesville Sun reports the source of the admissions offer being rescinded was an Instagram post from a Cape Coral, Florida, student.

She posted a photo with the caption, "I really try so hard not to be a racist person, but I most definitely am, there's no denying it." Last week, the school says it was looking into posts from other students.