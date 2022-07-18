Expand / Collapse search

Rep. Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19

Published 
Politics
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ST PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 28: Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) gives a campaign speech in front of her supporters at the Pinellas County Democratic headquarters on June 28, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Rep. Demings is campaigning

Expand

After speaking Saturday at a major Florida Democratic Party event, U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings said Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19. 

"I’ve tested positive for COVID and am currently isolating with mild symptoms," Demings said in a Twitter post. "Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay safe." 

Demings, a congresswoman from Orlando, spoke Saturday at the party’s "Leadership Blue" event in Tampa. She is trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in November. Her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, fought through a COVID-19 infection in January. 