Rep. Ilhan Omar announces her father died of complications from COVID-19

Representative Ilhan Omar announced Monday that her father passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

In a statement, Rep. Omar wrote, "It is with tremendous sadness and pain that I share that my father, Nur Omar Mohamed, passed away today due to complications from COVID-19. No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him. My family and I ask for your respect and privacy during this time."

On Monday, Minnesota health officials reported 230 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state's death toll from the disease is now up to 1,304 and the total number of positive cases the state has seen so far is 30,693.