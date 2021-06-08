Rep. Anthony Sabatini announces Congressional run against Stephanie Murphy

article

Representative Anthony Sabatini says he will run for U.S. Congress in 2022.

"I'm an American First conservative and I'm running for Congress," Rep. Sabatini said in an announcement video posted on Twitter. "As the most conservative member of Florida's state legislature, fighting for what's right is what I do."

Prior to his career in politics, Rep. Sabatini was an officer in the Florida National Guard and attended law school at the University of Florida. He now serves in the Florida House of Representatives, specifically District 32, which covers much of Lake County.

However, with the new redistricting of Florida, it appears that Sabatini qualifies to run for the District 7 congressional seat, which Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy currently holds. She just announced last month that she will not run for U.S. Senate and will continue her work in the House of Representatives.

"Join me as we fight to take our country back and to make America first again," he ended his video with.

