Construction workers rescued after being trapped 40-feet in air around live wires

Two construction workers are safe after being stuck 40-feet in the air in a bucket with electrical live wires around them.

Orange County Fire Rescue says this happened at 2500 Consulate Drive in Orange County on Tuesday around 10 a.m.

Officials say the electrical wires were touching the basket. Shortly after noon, the two men were rescued. They were checked out by medical staff on site.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the construction workers hit a transmission line with their bucket truck while painting a building.

Once the workers hit that transmission line, a jolt of electricity ran down and destroyed their lift, leaving them stranded.

Duke Energy arrived and shut the power off, allowing officials to lower the basket down.

"Thank God the two men are not injured," the foreman said. "They'll be ok and hopefully they'll be back out painting again tomorrow."

Officials with Orange County Fire Rescue say both men are in good spirits.