Remembering Lane Gray: Gator attack at Walt Disney World resort takes life of 2-year-old boy

Sunday marked four years since a toddler was killed by an alligator on Walt Disney World property.

The Gray family, including 2-year-old Lane Gray, were visiting Orlando from Nebraska when the accident happened.

The child was playing at Grand Floridian's beach when a gator grabbed him and took him underwater.

There is now a memorial at the resort honoring Gray's memory.

