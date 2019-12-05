Rejoice! Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week

article

It's the phrase 'Pub Sub' lovers can't hear enough: Publix chicken tender subs are on sale!

Starting Thursday, you can get a whole chicken tender 'Pub Sub' for just $6.99! That's a very tasty deal considering they usually cost $8.99.

The deal runs Dec. 5 through Wednesday, Dec. 11.

"It’s a Christmas miracle at Publix 🎄🎁," the Facebook page Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs on Sale? wrote.

Facebook users couldn't contain their excitement.

"Lord give me strength," wrote Matthew Upthegrove.

"On my way to Publix tomorrow for a Chicken Tendy Sub."

Now if you want to skip the line and get that Pub Sub in your hands fast, you can always order online at Publix.com/Order and pick it up at your convenience.

You are welcome.