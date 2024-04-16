Expand / Collapse search

Regina Hill enters plea of 'not guilty' to charges in alleged elder-abuse case

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated  April 16, 2024 11:43pm EDT
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

Meet candidates looking to fill Regina Hill's commissioner seat

Former Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill's seat is up for grabs after she was suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after being indicted on charges of fraud, mortgage fraud, and elderly exploitation. Because she's been suspended pending that case, Orlando has to host to a special election to fill her seat. Here are two candidates who plan to run for the District 5 seat.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Regina Hill did not appear in court on Tuesday for her arraignment hearing, having waived her appearance.

Represented by her attorney, Hill entered a plea of "not guilty" to several charges stemming from her arrest last month. She is accused of establishing power of attorney over a 96-year-old woman and using her funds for personal expenses. Additionally, Hill allegedly purchased a house and listed the elderly woman as a co-owner.

Hill's next court date is scheduled for July.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to find Hill's replacement on the Orlando City Commission. The deadline to file for the District 5 seat has passed, with 11 candidates having submitted paperwork to run. A special election is slated for May 21st.