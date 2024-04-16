Regina Hill enters plea of 'not guilty' to charges in alleged elder-abuse case

Regina Hill did not appear in court on Tuesday for her arraignment hearing, having waived her appearance.

Represented by her attorney, Hill entered a plea of "not guilty" to several charges stemming from her arrest last month. She is accused of establishing power of attorney over a 96-year-old woman and using her funds for personal expenses. Additionally, Hill allegedly purchased a house and listed the elderly woman as a co-owner.

Hill's next court date is scheduled for July.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to find Hill's replacement on the Orlando City Commission. The deadline to file for the District 5 seat has passed, with 11 candidates having submitted paperwork to run. A special election is slated for May 21st.