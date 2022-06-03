Refrigerator recall: Ice makers could break into pieces, cause choking hazard

article

Electrolux is recalling roughly 370,000 refrigerators over potential choking hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received 185 reports of pieces breaking in the ice makers, which can then fall into the ice bucket and into a glass. One of the people who complained reported gum lacerations.

The 13 models include the Frigidaire and Elextrolux side-by-side, top freezer and multi-door refrigerators. Consumers who own one of the recalled models are urged to stop using the refrigerator, empty the ice bucket and contact Electrolux to schedule a technician.

The company said about 367,500 recalled models were sold in the U.S. and an additional 7,180 were sold in Canada. They were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide between April 2020 and March 2022. Prices ranged from $1,200 to $4,300.

RELATED: Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts

Consumers can look at the brand name, model and serial number of their refrigerators by checking the label on the right panel of the inside of the refrigerator. Visit the CPSC website for a list of recalled products.

Advertisement

For more information, call Electrolux at 833-840-5926 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Monday through Friday, by email at IceMakerRecall@electrolux.com or online at www.icemakerrecall.com or at www.electrolux.com or www.frigidaire.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page.