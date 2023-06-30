Reedy Creek firefighter paramedic rescued by Advent Health workers

A rescuer got a chance to say thank you to the people who rescued him, as he had a heart attack.

"I know all these guys. I also transported patients here to them forever," said Reedy Creek firefighter and paramedic Steve Hollingsworth who often drops off patients at Advent Health Hospital in Celebration.

But back in April, he stopped by for a different reason, after feeling chest pain.

"All I remember is getting to the ER doors." Workers inside ran to help Hollingsworth, after he collapsed on the floor.

Carlos Decarvalho said, "As soon as we shocked him, he came back. It was a very special moment for us."



That’s because these guys have known Steve for many years, they too were firefighter/paramedics.



Hollingsworth said, "I woke up, I was in the ER room with all the Celebration staff on me."



Steve said his heart stopped for 3 to 5 minutes. "They told me I had a heart attack. My heart stopped, and they did CPR and shocked me back."

Carlos and CJ Kunze said, "He was actually surprised at what happened he didn’t know what was going on"

So while this day was about recognizing the people that saved Hollingsworth, it was also a moment for this rescuer to say thank you.



Definitely listen to yourself, listen to your body. If you think something’s not right, there’s no harm in coming here," said Hollingsworth.