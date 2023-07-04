Red, Hot & Boom: The changes coming to Florida's largest fireworks show next year

Red, Hot & Boom! It's one of the largest fireworks shows in Florida.

On Tuesday, thousands flocked to Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs, where the annual Fourth of July event is held, to stake out the best spots to watch the sky light up, even if it meant battling excessive heat that felt like temperatures in the triple digits.

The show was a success though the area was placed under a weather advisory.

Next year, the fireworks display could look a little different. Due to new development in the area, the fireworks won't shoot as high in the air.

The city said the building codes are the reason they will scale down the height of the fireworks, but they said next year will bring some new surprises.

"This show has changed a couple of times through the years, it’s going to change again. We have about a billion and a half dollars worth of development that’s coming in. So, the show is going to change. It’s going to be just as good, just as intense," City Manager Frank Martz said.

People at the event told FOX 35 News they will be back no matter what, but they are a little concerned about their annual tradition.

"It’s upsetting. The higher they go, the better it is," George Smith said.

"Hopefully it will be okay. I mean, we always come more for the fireworks than for the performances," Alicia Curry said.