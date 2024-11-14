Red Cup Day is here: How to get a free reusable cup at Starbucks
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today is the day. Thursday is Red Cup Day at Starbucks, and here is how to get your hands on one of the free reusable red cups.
In order to receive a free cup, you have to order one of their holiday menu drinks or a drink from their fall menu.
Credit: Starbucks
Qualifying drinks:
- Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Cran-Merry Orange Refresher
- Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher
- Cran-Merry Drink
- Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
- Hot Chocolate
- Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
- Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew
- Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
- White Hot Chocolate
Stores will be handing out the 16 ounce, limited-edition reusable cups, made with 95% recycled material, "while supplies last", according to the companies' website.
The giveaway is available through all the different ordering options, whether it's through their mobile app, drive-thru or in store.
Starbucks also recently rolled out their partnership with Door Dash. If you order a holiday drink for delivery, through Door Dash, Uber Eats or GrubHub, you also qualify for the giveaway.
You can find the closest participating location on Starbucks' website.