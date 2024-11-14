Red Cup Day is here: How to get a free reusable cup at Starbucks

article

Today is the day. Thursday is Red Cup Day at Starbucks, and here is how to get your hands on one of the free reusable red cups.

In order to receive a free cup, you have to order one of their holiday menu drinks or a drink from their fall menu.

Qualifying drinks:

Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher

Cran-Merry Drink

Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Hot Chocolate

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

White Hot Chocolate

Stores will be handing out the 16 ounce, limited-edition reusable cups, made with 95% recycled material, "while supplies last", according to the companies' website.

The giveaway is available through all the different ordering options, whether it's through their mobile app, drive-thru or in store.

Starbucks also recently rolled out their partnership with Door Dash. If you order a holiday drink for delivery, through Door Dash, Uber Eats or GrubHub, you also qualify for the giveaway.

You can find the closest participating location on Starbucks' website.