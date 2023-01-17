Recognize them? 2 accused of stealing from Florida Hobby Lobby store, police say

article

The Apopka Police Department is searching for two people accused of stealing from a Hobby Lobby craft store.

Police shared multiple surveillance photos on Facebook of a man and a woman who they said stole more than $300 worth of merchandise from the store on Dec. 9, 2022.

If you have any information that could help with the case, you're asked to contact the police department at APDCID@Apopka.net or anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or crimeline.org.

