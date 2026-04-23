Recipe: Savory French Toast with whipped Feta

Chef Hari Pulapaka, of 4Roots Farm and Global Cooking School, will be on the TV show, Chopped.

Here is his recipe for Savory French Toast with Whipped Feta & Warm Tomato-Olive Finish:



Ingredients (Serves 4)



French Toast

8 thick slices brioche or challah (¾–1 inch thick)

4 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh oregano

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh basil

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives

¾ tsp kosher salt, as preferred

½ tsp black pepper

Zest of 1 lemon

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

Whipped Feta

6 oz feta cheese

½ cup Greek yogurt

1–2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small garlic clove

1–2 tsp lemon juice

Tomato-Olive Finish

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

⅓ cup pitted Kalamata olives, sliced

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Pinch kosher salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

Finish

Fresh herbs (parsley, dill, mint, basil, chives)

Extra virgin olive oil

Flaky salt

Lemon wedges

Instructions



1. Whipped Feta

Combine feta, Greek yogurt, 1 tablespoon olive oil, garlic, and 1 teaspoon lemon juice in a food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy. Add more olive oil or lemon juice as needed to adjust consistency. Set aside.



2. Tomato-Olive Finish

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.



Add tomatoes cut-side down in a single layer and cook undisturbed for 3–4 minutes until lightly blistered and softened.



Add olives, season lightly with salt and pepper, and cook for 1–2 minutes more. Remove from heat.



3. French Toast

In a shallow bowl, whisk eggs, milk, Greek yogurt, oregano, basil, chives, salt, pepper, and lemon zest until smooth.



Dip each slice of bread into the custard for 10–15 seconds per side.



Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and ½ tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat.



Cook 3–4 slices at a time for 2–3 minutes per side until golden brown and cooked through.



Repeat with remaining oil, butter, and bread.



Assembly

Spread whipped feta generously over each slice of French toast.

Top with the warm tomato-olive mixture.



Finish with fresh herbs, a drizzle of olive oil, and a light sprinkle of flaky salt.

Serve with lemon wedges.



Tip from the Chef:

This dish can be embellished with additional toppings such as a poached or soft-fried egg, cooked lobster meat, cooked crab meat, or roasted chicken.