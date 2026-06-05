Honoring Ashtyn: Florida teen killed in crash saves many through organ donation; 'She was fearless'

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The Brief A Florida mom is mourning the loss of her daughter, but honoring the gift she gave others – donating several of her organs. Ashtyn Johnson, 19, was critically injured in a motorcycle crash weeks ago. She suffered a serious brain injury and died at the hospital. "She was just a really...beautiful person, and I'm going to miss her a lot. But, that solace that she saved, so many people so close to, you know, and those parents can now hug their children. It's comforting"



A Florida mom is grieving the death of her 19-year-old daughter, but has found solace that her legacy will live on in others.

Two weeks ago, Ashtyn Johnson was critically hurt in a motorcycle crash. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors said she suffered a severe brain injury. She underwent surgery, but 72 hours later, Johnson died.

Her mom, Leslie, made the decision to donate Ashtyn's organs to help others.

Ashtyn gifts helped 8 people

"Her right kidney went to Connecticut, her left kidney went to Arizona. The rest of the organs stayed in Florida. They also retrieved her cornea and tissue for burn victims," said her mom.

In total, eight people received some of Ashtyn's donations.

"She was just a really...beautiful person, and I'm going to miss her a lot. But, that solace that she saved, so many people so close to, you know, and those parents can now hug their children. It's comforting," her mom said.

"She was fearless and she was smart" — Leslie Johnson describing her daughter, Ashtyn

Remembering Ashtyn

What they're saying:

Leslie beams when she talks about her daughter. "She was fearless and she was smart. Just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside," she said.

"She lived, lived life to the fullest, truly. She didn't let grass grow under her," she said.

FOX 35 learned that 14 years ago, in 2012, Ashtyn was featured on FOX 35's Good Day Orlando.

Her mom also got a tattoo to remember her daughter, something she said she was opposed to before. Now, however, it's a way to know that her daughter will always be with her. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct a spelling error.