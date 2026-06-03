The Dome planetarium reopens at Orlando Science Center: What's new, shows, ticket info

The Brief The ‘Dome,’ officially opened June 1, offering a next-generation, immersive planetarium experience. The upgrade includes 8K laser projection, a NanoSeam screen, a dynamic surround sound system and much more. Presentations at the Dome are included with regular admission to the Orlando Science Center.



The Orlando Science Center's massive planetarium – The Dome – has reopened after it was closed for months to undergo a complete renovation.

The 8-story theater has been upgraded with 8K laser projections, an upgraded surround sound system, a new "seamless" screen, and new seats, the science center said in a news release.

Families, kids, and adults will be able to watch a number of shows inside The Dome, from exploring the stars, planets, and constellations in space, to wildlife films, to a laser light show.

Here's your guide to the shows, show times, and ticket information:

What's new? A 315-seat theater with seamless 8K projectors

What we know:

The theater has been a central part of the Orlando Science Center for nearly 30 years. It officially reopened on June 1.

According to CEO JoAnn Newman, the entire theater has been renovated from top to bottom:

The theater has been expanded to hold up to 315 people.

It has brand new, oversized seats

It features a seamless NanoSeam screen with 419 individual panels

Eight 8K Christie Griffyn projectors

7.11 surround system delivering 30,000 watts of audio

What shows can I see?

The updates mark the return of presentations from planetarium shows and giant documentary film screenings to full-dome educational presentations and laser light shows.

Orlando Under The Stars: An interstellar tour of the stars, constellations, and planets in the nightsky

Serengeti: A Journey to the Heart of Africa : A nature film that follows some of the most iconic animals in Africa, including lions, cheetahs, zebras, and iconic moments, like the yearly wildebeest migration

Moonbase: The Next Step: Travel 250,000 miles away from Earth on a mission to the moon,

T.REX: Roam – and roar – back in time with the dinosaurs and the A Pex predator, the T. Rex.

Planet Nine: Follow Mike Brown and his CalTech team on a journey to potentially find a "ninth planet" using the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii.

Ocean Odyssey: This film explores the East Australian Current, an oceanic river that follows the length of Australia's east coast.

What they're saying:

"The Dome by Dr. Phillips Charities is a step forward in how we present storytelling that educates and inspires contemporary audiences." said JoAnn Newman, Orlando Science Center’s President and CEO in a statement.

"This environment will transport guests from the bottom of the ocean to the edge of the galaxy, creating unforgettable moments for all ages."

The Dome: Hours, tickets, and how to buy them

By the numbers:

The Orlando Science Center, located on East Princeton Street in Orlando, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket information

Tickets are available online for $29 for adults, $27 for seniors (55+) and teens (13–17), $22 for youth (2–12), and free for children under two years old. (Note: Onsite tickets cost an additional $3).

Tickets include access to all four floors of exhibit halls, live programming, and theater presentations.

To purchase tickets and view showtimes, visit the official Orlando Science Center website.