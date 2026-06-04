Crash and fight in Sanford lead to arrests after chase in Orlando

The Brief A suspected road-rage crash and fight in Sanford sparked a multi-agency investigation Thursday. Authorities say a passenger took control of a stopped vehicle and crashed into several cars while fleeing deputies in Orlando. Both suspects were arrested and face multiple felony charges.



Two people were arrested Thursday after a confrontation that began with a crash in Sanford and ended with a traffic stop, vehicle pursuit and foot chase in downtown Orlando, authorities said.

Both suspects are being held in the Orange County Jail and face multiple felony charges related to the incident.

What we know:

According to the Sanford Police Department, officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of Upsala Road where investigators believe a suspect intentionally rear-ended another vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing the drivers get out of their vehicles and engage in a physical altercation. Police say the suspect then removed items from the victim's vehicle and fled the scene in a red Kia.

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The vehicle was later located in Orange County, where deputies attempted a traffic stop.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the driver was surrendering when a passenger climbed into the driver's seat and drove away. Investigators said the passenger struck multiple vehicles before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot near the intersection of Colonial Drive and Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.

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Deputies quickly took the passenger into custody. The original driver was also arrested.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the suspects' identities. The investigation remains ongoing.