Port Canaveral plans new basin for growing space operations

The Brief Port Canaveral is planning a dedicated basin for space operations as launch activity continues to grow. Officials say the project would ease congestion between space, cruise and cargo traffic. Florida expects major growth in the space industry over the next decade.



Port Canaveral is working on plans for a new basin dedicated to space operations as companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin and smaller startups compete for limited space along Florida’s Space Coast.

The port has become a key hub for recovering rocket boosters and handling vessels tied to commercial space launches. However, officials say the growth of the industry has created congestion among space, cruise and cargo operations.

Local perspective:

Space Florida and the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are working on plans for a basin near the port that would be reserved for space operations. Officials say the project would give space companies a dedicated place to operate while reducing competition with cruise and cargo ships.

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Blue Origin and SpaceX currently dominate space-related activity at the port, but smaller companies are also moving into the region and seeking access.

Space operations in Florida have grown rapidly in recent years, and officials say demand is expected to continue increasing. The state has invested more than $500 million in infrastructure for space companies, and additional spending is likely as launch activity expands.

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Florida officials say the state must be prepared to support the transportation of 5,000 metric tons of cargo into space annually by 2035.

Space Florida also says the industry is creating high-paying jobs. The average aerospace salary in Florida is about $119,000, roughly double the average salary for other workers in the state.

Officials say the new basin is intended to help Port Canaveral handle future growth while easing current bottlenecks.