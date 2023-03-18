Recall issued for frozen meat and poultry products sold in Florida

Check your freezers! A frozen food company based in Plantation, Florida has issued a recall for some of its frozen meat and poultry products, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Friday.

WOW Frozen Food LLC has recalled its frozen meat and poultry sfihas products because they were not inspected by the USDA before being shipped to retailers in the state and sold through Instagram.

During routine surveillance, the FSIS said they noticed several various frozen sfihas meat and poultry products did not have the USDA mark of inspection at a retail location. Upon further investigation, the FSIS determined that the products were not produced in an FSIS-inspected establishment.

The frozen foods were produced on several dates since October 2022. Here are the products subject to recall:

260-g. pouch bag containing 5 pieces of "WOW SFIHAS CALABRESA Brazilian Kielbasa."

260-g. pouch bag containing 5 pieces of "WOW SFIHAS QUEIJO BACON Cheese with Bacon."

260-g. pouch bag containing 5 pieces of "WOW SFIHAS FRANGO CATUPIRY Cream Cheese Chicken."

260-g. pouch bag containing 5 pieces of "WOW SFIHAS CARNE Beef."

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

People who've purchased the above items are urged not to consume them and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.